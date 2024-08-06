Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh unrest: Protestors want Muhammad Yunus to lead, Khaleda Zia freed from house arrest | Top updates

Bangladesh unrest: Protestors want Muhammad Yunus to lead, Khaleda Zia freed from house arrest | Top updates

Written By Sanchari Ghosh

  • A full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Bangladesh Nobel Peace Prize winner and microcredit pioneer Muhammad Yunus delivers a speech during the Global Social Business Summit, held at the Austria Center, in Vienna, on November 8, 2012.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, a day after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government. Check the latest developments:

  • Annoucing the dissolution, a Bangabhaban (presidential palace) spokesman said, "The President dissolved the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) under an executive order."
  • "The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," said a statement issued by the president's office.
  • Officials further announced that a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.
  • Student leaders who organized the protests want Muhammad Yunus, who is currently in Paris for the Olympics, to head an interim government.
  • Yunus, 83, a Nobel laureate is a well-known critic and opponent of Hasina. He called her resignation the country’s “second liberation day."
  • In a video posted on social media early Tuesday, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, proposed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of interim government.
  • He said they have already talked with 84-year-old Yunus, who has agreed to take the responsibility to save Bangladesh.
  • "No government other than the one proposed by the students will be accepted. As we have said, no military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.
  • Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and ex-premier Khaleda Zia was freed from house arrest. The 79-year-old former prime minister has long battled various ailments, including issues related to the kidney, lung and heart.
  • The process to release those arrested Since July 1 has started, and many have already been released, a spokesperson added.

