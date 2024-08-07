Bangladesh Unrest: What challenges lie ahead for Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government?

Amid ongoing violence and political turmoil in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer, is all set to finalise new members of the interim government he will be heading after Sheikh Hasina's resignation, ending a 15-year second stint in power and her fleeing the country.

Yunus, who was recommended by student leaders to lead the interim govt, is expected to return to Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon to embark on a new journey.

In a statement ahead of his return to Bangladesh, Yunus congratulated the brave students who took the lead in making Second Victory Day possible. "Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes."

However, the new administration will have several issues to deal with.

Holding elections The constitution in its current form does not have provisions for such a interim government, reported the Dhaka Tribune, adding, it only mentions elected governments. The report said that during the Awami League's 2009-14 term, the 15th amendment to the constitution in 2011 abolished the caretaker government provision.

Yunus has said that he wants to hold elections ‘within a few months’.

However, experts believe that it will need an overhaul of the election body. Besides that, who will be contesting and how long a caretaker government will be in place remains the question.

Speaking to TRT World, political analyst Shoaib Ahamed said that Bangladesh needs to hold a free and fair election. "The forming of a cabinet with competent people could happen only in months. Reforms need to take place in the judiciary, police, and election commission need to be dissolved and built.

International Crisis Group analyst Thomas Kean told AFP that the the interim government... needs to embark on the long task of rebuilding democracy in Bangladesh, which has been so badly eroded in recent years.

Will the Army have control? The interim government is set to be civilian-led. Even protesting students have said that they don't want a military government. However, the Army could have a role in internal set-up.

Ahamed said that the government will be led by a civilian and a military govt cannot form as nobody will agree in military ruling.

"The military leadership will have a major role in overseeing this interim setup, even if it's not formally heading it," AFP quoted Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, as saying.

Law and order Maintaining law and order, and bringing back peace to a country where 400 plus people have died in protests raging for the last few months will be a tough task at hand. According to Bloomberg, though Yunus has spent much of his life in the public eye, politics is largely unexplored terrain. In 2007, the Bangladeshi government splintered, and the military seized power. Yunus, who’d never run for office, considered forming a new party to fill the vacuum, but ultimately scrapped the idea within a few weeks.

"The first order of business for any interim government should be to ensure protection of people's right to life, right to free speech and peaceful assembly, and to find ways of de-escalating any potential for further violence", AFP quoted Smriti Singh of Amnesty International.

Md Abdullahhel Baki, the new president of the Bangladesh Police Association, said that police are friends of the people. However, under Hasina's government, the police force was turned into a club-wielding force due to political vendetta.

Reviving economy Shoaib Ahamed said that reviving the business and the banking sector would be the main challenges and hoped that Yunus's experience over the four decades should bring light.