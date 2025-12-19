Bangladesh unrest- ‘This is a critical moment,’ Yunus-led interim govt invokes Osman Hadi to condemn violence

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has reportedly issued its first formal response to the unrest gripping the country, strongly condemning mob violence and warning that continued lawlessness could imperil the nation’s fragile democratic transition.
In a statement released on Friday, the interim administration called on citizens to resist intimidation, arson and the destruction of property, stressing that such actions—carried out by what it described as a small group of fringe elements—risk undermining peace at a critical juncture for the country.
The Bangladesh government said it “strongly and unequivocally” condemns violence in all its forms, making clear that the current turmoil threatens Bangladesh’s democratic trajectory.
“We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties,” the interim government said.
Emphasising the stakes involved, the statement added: “This is a critical moment in our country’s history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace.”
The interim government underlined the importance of the forthcoming elections and referendum, describing them as central to Bangladesh’s future.
“These are not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment,” the statement said, linking the process to the legacy of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, also known as Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.
“This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred.”
The interim government's statement included an unusually direct expression of solidarity with journalists whose offices were targeted during the unrest.
“To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you,” the government said. “We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice.”
The interim administration also condemned the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, framing it as incompatible with the vision of a reformed Bangladesh.
“There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” the statement said.
Repeating the condemnation, it added: “We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared.”
The government’s appeal comes amid continuing protests over the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi. After a night of violent unrest, offices of major media organisations, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were attacked. Protesters also targeted the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
As tensions escalated nationwide, Inqilab Moncho itself urged supporters to avoid violence, vandalism and arson.
In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said: “Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same.”
The post continued: “As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence.”
Concluding its statement, the interim government issued a direct call to citizens to reject hatred and violence in memory of Sharif Osman bin Hadi.
“At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred,” it said.
