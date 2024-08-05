Bangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka Palace for safe place, resignation a ’possibility’ – Reports

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka Palace with her sister for a safe place following fresh protests demanding her resignation

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published5 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Bangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka Palace for safe place, resignation a 'possibility' – Reports
Bangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka Palace for safe place, resignation a ’possibility’ – Reports

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka Palace with her sister for a safe place following fresh protests demanding her resignation, news agency AFP reported on Monday. The embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility".

"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," a senior advisor to the Bangladesh prime minister said on condition of anonymity.

The senior advisor further told AFP that the embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters that the situation is very volatile. "What is happening, I myself don’t know." 

Student activists had called for a march to the capital Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across the country killed nearly 100 people.

As protesters began to march in some places, armoured personnel carriers and troops patrolled the streets of the capital. There was little civilian traffic, barring a few motorcycles and three-wheel taxis.

At least six people were killed in clashes between police and protesters in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas on Monday, the Daily Star newspaper reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka Palace for safe place, resignation a ’possibility’ – Reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    291.95
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -11 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -7.65 (-4.84%)

    NTPC

    413.40
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -6.25 (-1.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    311.50
    03:00 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -18.65 (-5.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    933.30
    02:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    53.5 (6.08%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,303.95
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    378.5 (4.24%)

    PCBL

    391.30
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    14.35 (3.81%)

    Devyani International

    184.05
    02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    5.9 (3.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue