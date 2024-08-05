Bangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka Palace for safe place, resignation a ’possibility’ – Reports

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka Palace with her sister for a safe place following fresh protests demanding her resignation, news agency AFP reported on Monday. The embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility".

"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," a senior advisor to the Bangladesh prime minister said on condition of anonymity.

The senior advisor further told AFP that the embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters that the situation is very volatile. "What is happening, I myself don’t know."

Student activists had called for a march to the capital Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across the country killed nearly 100 people.

As protesters began to march in some places, armoured personnel carriers and troops patrolled the streets of the capital. There was little civilian traffic, barring a few motorcycles and three-wheel taxis.