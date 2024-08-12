Attacks on Hindus noted with ‘grave concern’, says Bangladesh govt

Bangladesh's newly established interim government said on Sunday that it is addressing the violence directed at Hindus and other religious minorities, which emerged following the sudden removal of autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina.

As reported by AFP, Hindus, who represent the largest minority group in the predominantly Muslim country, have been a strong support base for Hasina's Awami League party.

Since Hasina's unexpected resignation and departure abroad on Monday, which ended her 15-year autocratic rule, there have been multiple reports of assaults on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses.

“The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern,” the interim cabinet said in its first official statement since its Thursday appointment.

The cabinet said it would “immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks”.

Sunday's statement from the self-styled “council of advisors” tasked with steering democratic reforms in the South Asian nation of 170 million people listed numerous urgent priorities.

The government, led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, ordered “support” for the families of protesters who were killed in the weeks of demonstrations culminating in Hasina's departure.

It directed public funds to pay for those injured in the unrest, which began in July and killed more than 450 people.

The council also said it would reopen the metro system in the capital Dhaka by the end of the week and soon appoint a new central bank governor, replacing a Hasina loyalist forced to resign.

Institutional purge Earlier today, a new chief justice, Syed Refaat Ahmed, was sworn in following the resignation of his predecessor, Obaidul Hassan, who faced criticism for allegedly subordinating the Supreme Court to the previous government's interests. Hassan's departure came after widespread protests demanding his resignation.

This change is part of a broader effort to replace officials associated with the ousted regime, which was toppled by a student-led uprising.

Ahmed, who has academic credentials from the University of Dhaka, Oxford, and Tufts University, takes over from Hassan, who had been criticized for his role in a controversial war crimes tribunal that led to the execution of Hasina's political adversaries. Additionally, Hassan's brother was a long-time secretary to Hasina.

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India on Monday as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents, during her 15-year rule.

Cabinet ministers left blindsided by her sudden fall have gone to ground, while several other top appointees have been forced out of office, including the national police chief.

Interim leader Yunus, 84, returned from Europe on Thursday to lead a temporary administration facing the monumental challenge of ending disorder and enacting democratic reforms.

The restoration of law and order was the caretaker administration's "first priority", Yunus said.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work in microfinance, credited with helping millions of Bangladeshis out of grinding poverty.

He took office as "chief advisor" to a caretaker administration, comprised of fellow civilians bar one retired brigadier-general, and has said he wants to hold elections “within a few months”.