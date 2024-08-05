Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, local media reports say. A personal aide to Hasina told Al Jazeera that the prime minister fled the country in an army helicopter.
"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," a senior advisor to the Bangladesh prime minister said on condition of anonymity.
The senior advisor further told AFP that the embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide said.
Bangladesh violence LIVE: Armed soldiers patrol deserted streets of Dhaka as a strict curfew remains in place following a day of violent clashes between security forces and protesters that claimed hundreds of lives across the country.
