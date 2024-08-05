LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Sheikh Hasina resigns, leaves country in army helicopter, say local media reports

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 03:13 PM IST

Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, local media reports say. A personal aide to Hasina told Al Jazeera that the prime minister fled the country in an army helicopter. Stay tuned for more updates