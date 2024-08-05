Hello User
Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Sheikh Hasina resigns, leaves country in army helicopter, say local media reports

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, local media reports say. A personal aide to Hasina told Al Jazeera that the prime minister fled the country in an army helicopter. Stay tuned for more updates

Bangladesh violence: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flee in army helicopter, say reports

Bangladesh violence LIVE update: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, local media reports say. A personal aide to Hasina told Al Jazeera that the prime minister fled the country in an army helicopter. 

"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," a senior advisor to the Bangladesh prime minister said on condition of anonymity.

The senior advisor further told AFP that the embattled leader's resignation was a "possibility" after being questioned about the likelihood of her stepping down. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide said.

Stay tuned for more updates

05 Aug 2024, 03:13 PM IST Bangladesh violence LIVE: Armed soldiers patrol deserted streets of Dhaka

Bangladesh violence LIVE: Armed soldiers patrol deserted streets of Dhaka as a strict curfew remains in place following a day of violent clashes between security forces and protesters that claimed hundreds of lives across the country.

05 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST Bangladesh violence LIVE: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flee in army helicopter

Bangladesh violence: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, local media reports say. A personal aide to Hasina has told Al Jazeera the prime minister has fled the country in an army helicopter

