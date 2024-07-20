Bangladesh crisis: 115 killed as thousands take to streets against quota system, clash with cops; Indians return home

Death toll continues to mount in Bangladesh amid ongoing violence over the allocation of government jobs despite imposition of curfew in the country. The army has also been deployed nationwide to control the law and order situation. Meanwhile, several Indian students have started returning home.

Cities across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, have been rocked by violent protests this week against government job quotas

Also Read | Bangladesh quota protests: From curfew to internet ban

Here are 10 key points 1) Bangladesh continues to witness violence days after clashes over the allocation of government jobs. Various reports said that the death toll has mounted to 115.

2) Police and protesters clashed in the streets and at university campuses in Dhaka and other cities over the last few days.

3) According to AFP, authorities moved to block online communications by banning mobile and internet services. Some television news channels also went off the air, and the websites of most Bangladesh newspapers were not loading or were being updated.

4) Police have imposed a strict curfew across Bangladesh.

A demonstrator gestures as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television on July 19 as violence erupts across the country after anti-quota protests by students in Dhaka.

5) Military forces are patrolling capital city and other parts of the country to control the law and order situation.

"The army has been deployed nationwide to control the law and order situation," armed forces spokesman Shahdat Hossain told AFP.

6) United States Embassy in Dhaka said on Friday that reports indicated “hundreds to possibly thousands” were injured across Bangladesh. It said the situation was “extremely volatile.”

7) Protestors set jail on fire, following which some 800 inmates fled from a prison in Narsingdi, a district north of capital Dhaka.

8) Quoting lawmaker Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the ruling Awami League party, AP reported that a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order was also in place, giving security forces the authority to fire on mobs in extreme cases.

Indian students returned from Bangladesh after immigration clearance amid a countrywide protest at Agartala integrated checkpost, on Saturday.

Also Read | India advises its nationals in Bangladesh to stay indoors amid anti-quota stir

9) 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

10) MEA said that it is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens.

Why are protests taking place? The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has defended the quota system, saying that veterans deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war, regardless of their political affiliation.

Protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts across the country after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 19, 2024.