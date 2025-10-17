Bangladesh violence: Police use grenades, tear gas to disperse crowd amid protests in Dhaka over new political charter

On the day several political parties of Bangladesh came together to sign a new political charter heralded by the chief advisor of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus. clashes broke out in several parts of Dhaka, with protestors claiming that the concerns of those who removed Sheikh Hasina from power were not addressed by the same.

Protests took place outside Bangladesh's national parliament building, after which tear gas and stun grenades had to be used to disperse the crowd, news agency Associated Press reported. Check out images from the protest here:

Protesters set fire to a kiosk outside Bangladesh's national parliament complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Protesters run away from the police outside Bangladesh's national parliament complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

The protestors also entered the parliament building by scaling its main gate before the gathering for the ceremonial signing took place, Bangladeshi news portal bdnews24.com reported.

Some protestors even sat on chairs reserved for guests and began chanting slogans, as per the report.

What are the contents of the charter? How many parties have signed it? The charter, which is being called the 'July National Charter' after the public uprising that took place in the country in July 2024, provides a roadmap for amendments to the constitution of the nation, legal changes, and new laws.

A new clause was added to the charter on Friday in response to the demands laid out by the protestors.

The latest addition pledges justice to the victims of torture, killings, and disappearances that occurred during the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League's rule, as well as for those killed during the uprising in July-August 2024.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and eight like-minded parties signed the charter, as well as sixteen others, including smaller Islamist parties.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which is the largest Islamist party of the country, was initially not sure about signing the document, but later agreed. Four leftist parties and the recently formed student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), did not sign the charter.

"The signing of the July Charter by a few political parties does not constitute national unity," NCP convener Nahid Islam was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Questions on charter A prominent Bangladeshi jurist, Swadhin Malik, has raised an alarm regarding the charter. He said that even if the parties reached a consensus regarding the charter, the situation its implementation would create would be weird since it would supersede the authority of the Constitution of the country.