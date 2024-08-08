Amid the political crisis in Bangladesh, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will take charge as interim Prime Minister on Thursday. Here are the top ten updates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Yunus, on Wednesday, urged all factions to collaborate to rebuild the nation following weeks of intense violence. "Violence is our enemy. Please don't create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," Yunus said.

2. Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that the oath-taking ceremony for the interim government will be held on Thursday evening. He also indicated that initially, the interim government may comprise approximately 15 members.

3. Zaman said at a press briefing at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday, “We are making every effort to hold the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). There was a proposal to hold it in the afternoon. However, that would result in a very tight schedule because Dr Yunus is expected to arrive in the country around 2:10 pm. It would be difficult to arrange the ceremony after that. Therefore, we may hold it around 8 pm. The arrangement will accommodate a total of 400 people."

4. During a press briefing on Wednesday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller underscored the critical role of Bangladesh's interim government in upholding democratic principles. "I have already spoken to the interim government in Bangladesh and what steps we want to see it carry out as it moves forward," Matthew Miller said.

5. When asked about his expectations from the new government, Miller said, “To make stability, to build the institution, and to arrange a free, fair, inclusive election...As the interim government makes decisions moving forward, we want to see them do so in a way that respects democratic principles."

6. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, clarified on Wednesday that his mother has not yet decided on seeking asylum either in the United States or the United Kingdom. He dismissed such speculations as mere rumors. "I was worried not because she was leaving Bangladesh, but because she didn't want to leave Bangladesh. We had to convince her. I said this is not a political movement anymore, this is a mob ... they are going to kill you," Joy said, as reported by The Daily Star.

7. Hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals gathered near the international border with India in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, claiming they were under attack in their country, PTI reported. The incident occurred near Dakshin Berubari village in the Jhaportala border outpost area. Officials reported that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) subsequently intervened and escorted the individuals back to Bangladesh.

8. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement calling for calm and restraint amidst the recent political unrest in Bangladesh. The ministry expressed solidarity with the victims affected by the violence and emphasized the importance of a peaceful and orderly return to democratic processes in Bangladesh.

9. "We call for calm and restraint by all and stress the importance of an orderly return to the democratic process. We are confident that the strong and resilient people of Bangladesh will be able to ensure a smooth transition towards peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said in a statement on Wednesday.

10. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to prevent the North-East from becoming a safe haven for terrorists. “The incident in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for us for two reasons. Firstly, if this turmoil continues, then the people of Bangladesh will come to India. We need to make our borders safe. Secondly, all extremists of the North East were removed from Bangladesh during the rule of Shiekh Haseena," he said.