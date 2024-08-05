Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to a ‘safe location’ on Monday after a new wave of anti-government protests rocked the country, leaving more than 150 people dead in just two days. She was accompanied by her sister Rehana.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to a "safe location" on Monday after a new wave of anti-government protests rocked the country, leaving more than 150 people dead in just two days. She was accompanied by her sister Rehana.

The situation went uncontroled following weeks of demonstrations over a controversial job quota system which later turned into widespread calls for the 76-year-old leader to step down.

The former Bangladesh prime minister landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital, Delhi, after India decided to allow Hasina's aircraft safe passage through Indian airspace following a request from Dhaka, PTI reported. Media reports said that Hasina could fly to London.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, in a televised address to the nation, announced Hasina's resignation. He further said he would hold talks with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, announced that an interim government was being formed, and urged protesters to end the violence.

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina’s son and former official adviser, said that the ousted prime minister will not make a political comeback. Joy said his mother left the country for her own safety at her family's insistence, PTI reported.

In an interview with Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy said that his mother was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her", according to the report.

Expressing Hasina's disappointment, he said, “She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

Meanwhile, some media reports claimed that the ousted Bangladesh prime minister could be engaged in a diplomatic conversation with the UK for political asylum. The reports added that she could leave on Monday night for London or stay in India.

The reports further said Hasina will likely meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who works as the World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional director for Southeast Asia and lives in Delhi.

New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.India’s national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior military officials met the Hasina at the Hindon Airbase. IAF and other security agencies are providing security to her, and she has been moved to a safe location. There has been no official reaction from New Delhi regarding the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

The latest violence took the total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 320, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.