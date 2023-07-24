Bangladesh witnesses dengue surge, highest number of hospitalisations recorded in a single day1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Bangladesh records highest number of dengue-related hospitalizations in a single day with 2,292 cases and 9 deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 176.
Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of dengue-related hospitalizations in a single day with 2,292 cases being recorded in the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. Out of the new cases that were registered 1,024 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and rest of them outside it.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×