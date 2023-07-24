Bangladesh has recorded the highest number of dengue-related hospitalizations in a single day with 2,292 cases being recorded in the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. Out of the new cases that were registered 1,024 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and rest of them outside it.

According to Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) nine people were reported to have died in same period taking the total fatalities from the infection to 176.

A total of 7,175 patients are currently getting treatment for dengue including 4,149 patients in the capital city of Dhaka, as per a Dhaka Tribune report. The total number of dengue cases recorded this year is 32,977 along with 25,626.

Bangladesh had recorded its worst-ever dengue outbreak in 2022 with 62,423 dengue cases and 281 dengue-related deaths along with 61,971 recoveries. The month of July has been the worst recorded months with 109 deaths and 20,465 dengue cases being reported in just the last 21 days.

In terms of month-wise analysis of 2023, Bangladesh had recorded 566 dengue cases along with six deaths in January, 111 cases in February, 143 cases and two deaths in March, 50 cases and two deaths in April, 1036 cases and two deaths in May, 5,956 cases with 34 deaths in June and 20,465 cases with 109 deaths in July.

According to a Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) report, the fatality rate owing to dengue was comparatively low last year even while higher cases were recorded. Furthermore, the highest number of dengue cases were recorded in 2019 with 101,354 patients with 179 deaths being reported.

Reportedly, health experts have warned about a more severe phase of dengue infections in August and September with the two months being more suitable for breeding Aedes mosquitoes.

