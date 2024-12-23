Dhaka on Monday wrote to India to facilitate the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh for the judicial process.

The interim government has sent a diplomatic note to India to send back Hasina who has been staying in India since August 5.

The Former Prime Minister fled to India after thousands of protesters stormed into her residence in a dramatic turn of events.

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” said Foreign Affairs Adviser or de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain.

The development came after Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that his ministry had sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India.

Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treatym, reported PTI.

Earlier in September, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief advisor to interim Bangladesh government had stated that no one likes Sheikh Hasina speaking while sitting in India.

“If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh [the government] wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," Muhammad Yunus told in an interview to PTI.

"She is there in India, and at times, she is talking, which is problematic. Had she been quiet, we would have forgotten it; people would have also forgotten it as she would have been in her own world. But sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it,” Yunus said.

Whereas, hitting back at Yunus while virtually addressing a gathering of overseas Awami League supporters in London, Hasina slammed the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Das and also called him the masterminds of the July-August unrest in the country.

She also said that Yunus and his allies were the masterminds of the July-August unrest in the country.

“They are behind the killing of students and policemen, arson and atrocities. The murderers and conspirators who have harmed our nation will be held accountable under Bangladeshi law. Just as we took action against war criminals, justice will prevail for today’s wrongdoers,” she said.