Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is said to be seriously ill and lacks proper treatment in prison.

For his fast recovery, a prayer call has been scheduled on January 1 in temples of Bangladesh.

In a post on social media platform X, user Angry Saffron said: "Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, seriously ill in prison, hospitalized twice, lacks proper treatment. Prayer call for January 1 in Bangladesh temples for his recovery."

Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25.

A court in Chattogram sent him to jail, rejecting his bail petition as he was accused of a sedition charge for allegedly disrespecting the country's flag.

The hearing in the case will be held on January 2, 2025.

A minority group in Bangladesh on Sunday called for the "immediate release" of Chinmoy Krishna Das, asserting that the case against the arrested Hindu monk is "false" and "harassing", according to a media report.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) issued a statement, demanding Das’ immediate release, the Prothom Alo news portal reported.

A coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has urged President-elect Donald Trump to intervene and help protect minority communities in the country.

The Bangladeshi Americans group on Sunday described the ongoing atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh as an “existential threat" from Islamist forces.

The group urged Trump to secure the immediate release of the Hindu monk, who they said had been falsely imprisoned on sedition charges.

In a memorandum addressed to Trump, the group suggested linking Bangladesh's participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions to the cessation of internal ethnic and religious persecution.

The memorandum also proposed a comprehensive Minority Protection Act to recognise minorities and indigenous groups officially.