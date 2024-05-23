The forensic team has widened its probe to solve the murder mystery of Bangladesh's Awami League party leader who entered India on May 12 and was found dead on May 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammad Anwarul Azim, who is also an MP of Bangladesh, was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. He was found dead in Kolkata on Wednesday, ANMI news agency reported.

Here are key updates on the Bangladeshi MP murder case: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged the West Bengal government to investigate this case.

According to Akhilesh Chaturvedi, an Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in the Crime Investigation Department, the MP has been missing since May 13. His daughter tried to contact him but she failed. Chaturvedi said security camera footage showed Azim entering a building in Kolkata with two men and a woman, and while his companions were seen leaving, he was not.

A complaint was filed at Baranagar Police Station and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in a news conference in Dhaka said that the MP was killed in Kolkata. He said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

The Home Minister of Bangladesh called it a planned murder. He said, "So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder. Indian police are cooperating with the case".

Faruk Hossain, spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told the AFP news agency that Azim had previously faced at least three murder charges between 2000 and 2008, which were later dropped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

