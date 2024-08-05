Bangladeshi protesters storm Jatiya Sangsad, loot Ganabhaban, violence erupts on Dhaka streets | WATCH

Bangladesh protest: Jubilant protesters took to streets of Dhaka to celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh following weeks of deadly protests. However, an hour into the celebrations, protesters were seen vandalising Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rahman's statue, storming to Jatiya Sangsad (Bangladesh Parliament), Ganabhaban (Sheikh Hasina's residence).

The revelers looted Hasina's residence. They stole her sarees, raw fish from refrigerators, Dior Suitcase and many more. Social media footage captured scenes of chaos, including individuals stealing rugs, utensils, and even rummaging through office files.

Mob stormed the Jatiya Sangsad or Bangladesh Parliament. They were seen creating ruckus and also smoking inside the Parliament.

BREAKING - HAPPENING NOW IN BANGLADESH PARLIAMENT

Some protestors were seen sitting on tables, taking pictures, and enjoying meals inside the palace, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Scenes inside the Prime Minister's Residence (Ganabhaban):



- Protesters are looting

- Eating and drinking

- Relaxing in Sheikh Hasina's bedroom

Scenes inside the Prime Minister's Residence (Ganabhaban):

- Protesters are looting

- Eating and drinking

- Relaxing in Sheikh Hasina's bedroom

- Swimming in the PM's office

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's anti-discrimination movement coordinators on Monday called on students to ensure that no one gets an opportunity to "loot" in the situation arising in the country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, urging them to protest peacefully till the desired goal is achieved.

Earlier in the day, Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that Hasina had resigned and an interim government was being formed.

He urged protesters to end the violence and vowed "justice" for all the people.

One of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination movement, Nahid Islam, asked students to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to "loot" in the current situation.

#WATCH | Bangladesh: People in Dhaka take to streets, as violence erupts in the country.



#WATCH | Bangladesh: People in Dhaka take to streets, as violence erupts in the country.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, India in a C-130 transport aircraft. As per Bangladesh Army Chief, she has resigned as the PM and an Interim…

In an interview with Bengali-language news channel Channel 24, which was published by the leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, Islam said, "We have to protect our national wealth. No one should get a chance to loot on this occasion."

Appealing to the students to sit on the streets peacefully until the desired goal was achieved, he said that their movement's aim was to reform the oppressive system, among other things.

An outline of the interim government's structure will be announced later tonight at the Sark fountain in Karwan Bazar, the coordinators said.