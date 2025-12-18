Bangladesh's Indian Visa Application Centre closure enters day 2 — Rajshahi, Khulna IVAC closed today

Bangladesh's Indian Visa Application Centre closure entered day 2 on Thursday after the authorities announced temporarily closed 2 IVAC amid security concerns. In the backdrop of escalating tensions towards India and deteriorating security situation, the IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna centres in Bangladesh announced the closure on 18 December.

The State Bank of India — the only authorised agency for receiving visa applications in Bangladesh — in a notice stated, “In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC Rajshahi and Khulna will be closed today (18.12.2025). "

"All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date," the IVAC Bangladesh notice added.

India summons Dhaka envoy amid security concerns This circular was issued after India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, over recent threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political leaders. The fresh notice of IVAC closure comes after authorities announced closure of Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka will be closed at 2 PM today. All applicants who have appointment slots booked for submission today will be given a slot at a later date,” the 17 December notification said.

Notably, India has 16 visa application centres spread across the Muhammad Yunus-led country. Every year, IVACs collectively process nearly 22 lakh visa applications.

Amid concerning security situation, Ministry of External Affairs said, “We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations” while it rejected false narrative made by extremist elements of interim government of Bangladesh regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

“India supports peace and stability in Bangladesh and has consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in a peaceful environment….India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh," the MEA said.

Dhaka had previously summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, to convey its concerns over what it described as “incendiary” statements made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Indian soil.

On Wednesday afternoon, a large group of protesters carrying "July Oikya" (July Unity) banners and chanting anti-India slogans marched towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The agitators raised several demands, including the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.