Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Bangladesh's interim govt to take oath on Thursday night, may have 15 members: Report
BREAKING NEWS

Bangladesh's interim govt to take oath on Thursday night, may have 15 members: Report

Livemint

  • Bangladesh's interim govt to take oath on Thursday night: Report

Bangladesh news update: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's interim govt to take oath on Thursday night: Report

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.