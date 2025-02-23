Bangladesh' Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus invited SpaceX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country withing 90 working days.

"Chief Adviser invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink in 90 working days," said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in a statement posted on X.

"Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country," Yunus said.

The statement informed that in a letter to Musk on February 19, Yunus had told “Musk his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet Bangladeshi young men and women who will be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology.”

The Starlink network is designed, owned and operated by SpaceX.

Earlier on February 15, Muhammad Yunus said that he discussed with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on a potential collaboration to launch Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh wrote, “Had great meeting with Mr @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him.”

"Looking forward to it!," Elon Musk had responded.

On February 14, Muhammad Yunus said that he held an extensive video discussion with Elon Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

During their conversation, Yunus and Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink's satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities, news agency ANI reported.

The Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh said in a press release that two leaders discussed how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development in underserved regions and giving its millions of small and micro-entrepreneurs access beyond the national boundary,

Yunus stated that integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure would create new opportunities for millions and integrate the country more closely into the global digital economy. He further expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside Musk to unlock the full potential of technology-driven social and economic growth in Bangladesh and the rest of the world, the release said.

Yunus said Starlink would be an extension of Grameen Bank and Grameen phone pioneering of connnecting village women and young people to the world. "They would become global women and kids and global entrepreneurs," Yunus said.

Elon Musk, in turn, praised the Grameen Bank microfinance model, acknowledging its global impact on poverty alleviation. The tech billionaire said he was familiar with the work of both Grameen Bank and Grameen Village Phone for many years.

He expressed his belief that leveraging technological advancements such as Starlink could further drive innovation, economic empowerment, and financial inclusion in Bangladesh.