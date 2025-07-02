Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to six months in prison in contempt of court case

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in jail by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a contempt of court case, according to local media reports.

The verdict to sentence Sheikh Hasina was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

The crimes tribunal also sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.

This marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.

Sheikh Hasina, whose nearly 16-year Awami League regime was toppled last year in a student-led uprising on August 5, forcing her to leave the country for India, was accused of mass killings during the uprising and enforced disappearances earlier in the tribunal.