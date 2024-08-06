Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s US visa ’revoked’, will she get refuge in UK? Here’s what reports suggest

Sheikh Hasina resigns as Bangladesh PM: The US had increasingly criticised her for autocratic tendencies and imposed visa sanctions over concerns on democracy, a report said.

Updated6 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina resigns: People step on an image as they react to the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in East London, Britain, August 5, 2024.
Sheikh Hasina resigns: People step on an image as they react to the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in East London, Britain, August 5, 2024. (REUTERS)

The United States reportedly revoked the visa of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. News 18 cited sources close to the opposition in Bangladesh as saying on Tuesday that Hasina’s visa was revoked by the US. Hasina stepped down as the prime minister on Monday amid nationwide violence and protests over a job quota in government employment.

According to news agency AFP, Hasina largely had a productive relationship with the US, which saw her as a partner on priorities such as countering Islamist extremism and sheltering Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar. But, the US had increasingly criticised her for autocratic tendencies and imposed visa sanctions over concerns on democracy, the report added.

The US called for calm as violent protests continued in Bangladesh on Monday. "We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller was quoted as saying.

On the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh, Miller reportedly said, "We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws."

When asked if the military should choose the next leadership, Miller said, "We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future Bangladeshi government." He said that the US States also was "deeply saddened about the reports of human rights abuses, casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks."

"It is vital that we have full and transparent investigations to ensure accountability for these deaths," Miller said.

Hasina's way to UK unclear

Hasina has reportedly sought an asylum in the United Kingdom. However, reports suggested that he might not be granted refuge in the European country. The UK Home Office told NDTV Tuesday that British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge,” the UK government was quoted as saying.

Bangladesh's protest and formation of interim govt

Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.

Bangladesh’s president dissolved Parliament Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime prime minister who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violence.

Meanwhile, Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday he was ready to head an interim government in Bangladesh. "I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," he said in a written statement to AFP.

"If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it," the 84-year-old Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer said, also calling for "free elections."

Yunus, known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor", was awarded the Peace Prize in 2006 for his work loaning small cash sums to rural women, allowing them to invest in farm tools or business equipment and boost their earnings.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
