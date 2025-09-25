Bangladesh’s Yunus makes strong claims: ‘We have problems with India, fake news coming from other side’

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim government head, has made strong claims about India, noting that New Delhi’s hosting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after her ouster remains a point of friction in bilateral ties between the two countries.

Yunus also purportedly said that Bangladesh has problems with India, claiming New Delhi “did not like what the students have done,” likely referring to last year’s student movement that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. One of his videos making these claims are being shared on X.

He said, “We have problems with India right now because they didn't like what the students have done. They are hosting Hasina, the former prime minister who created all this problem...and killed the young people. That creates a lot of tension between India and Bangladesh.”

Muhammad Yunus also claimed that “fake news is coming from the India side,” terming the students' movement as an “Islamist movement”.

Also Read | As Bangladesh uprising turns 1, Sheikh Hasina pens open letter to her country

“Also, lots of fake news is coming from the other side, making all kinds of propaganda that this is the Islamist movement, which has taken over Bangladesh. They say I am a Taliban too.”

Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in August 2024, following widespread student-led protests that erupted over political grievances and demands for reform. As hundreds of protesters stormed her official residence, she escaped to India.

Bangladesh has since been seeking Sheikh Hasina's extradition to try her for her alleged crimes. She currently faces several court cases related to fatalities during her rule — including accusations of crimes against humanity. India, however, extended her visa in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Election Commission has said that the former Prime Minister and her family members will not be able to vote in the upcoming national elections to be held in February next year.

“The upcoming parliamentary election will allow both in-country and out-of-country voting. Bangladeshis living abroad will have to register online, and a system is currently being developed for this purpose,” Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC), said.

“The EC blocked the NIDs of Sheikh Hasina, including 10 members of her family, on February 16,” local media reported.