Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus met billionaire George Soros' son Alex days after US President Donald Trump put a halt on all foreign fundings including Bangladesh. During the meeting, Muhammad Yunus discussed rebuilding the economy of Bangladesh which saw a regime change following violent protests, resulting in the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, and carrying out some economic reforms.

In a social media post, the Chief Adviser's office said, “The Open Society Foundations leadership on Wednesday met Chief Adviser to discuss Bangladesh's efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms.”

During the meeting, cybersecurity and Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh was also discussed. Alex Soros also commended Muhammad Yunus for his leadership and the essential reforms he brought to Bangladesh.

After meeting Muhammad Yunus, Alex Soros said, “Honored to be back in Dhaka to meet with @Yunus_Centre, a champion of human rights and a longtime friend of @OpenSociety. This is a crucial time of transition for Bangladesh and we explored ways to deepen collaboration on critical reforms and investments.”

Few days after taking oath as President, Donald Trump announced the suspension of all foreign aid and ordered the review of American financial assistance to other countries. Following the signing of an executive order by Donald Trump, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has paused all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for review.

Tammy Bruce Sunday said, “President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative.”

In 2023, USAID distributed nearly USD45 billion in foreign aid to 158 countries. This included USD400 million to Bangladesh, USD231 million to Pakistan, USD1 billion to Afghanistan, USD175 million to India, USD118 million to Nepal, and USD123 million to Sri Lanka.