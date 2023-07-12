Bank of America accused of double-dipping on fees, ordered to pay $250 million in fines1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Bank of America has been ordered to pay $250m in fines and restitution for violations that harmed consumers, including double-dipping on fees and opening accounts without consent.
Bank of America has been ordered to pay $250 million in fines and restitution for a slew of violations that harmed consumers. The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank had "double-dipped" on fees, withheld promised cash and points for credit card users and even opened accounts without consumers' knowledge.
