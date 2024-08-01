Bank of England cuts rates after Fed held off

The bank expects inflation in the U.K. to pick up slightly in the coming months to around 2.75%, reflecting the effects of comparing current prices to last year when energy costs dropped sharply. Underlying pressures on inflation, particularly in the services sector, are expected to ease only gradually. The U.K.’s inflation rate should drop to 1.7% by 2026 if the bank cuts rates as fast as investors are anticipating. Officials said rates need to “remain restrictive for sufficiently long" until its confident inflation will come back to target.