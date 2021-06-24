The Bank of England raised its inflation forecast, but officials insisted the surge in prices will be temporary as they kept stimulus in place with only one dissension.

The U.K. central bank expects consumer prices to increase 3%, a half point higher than its estimate six weeks ago, driven by a surge in energy and commodity prices. It anticipates those effects will dissipate after that, giving policy makers space to leave their pace of stimulus for the economy intact.

Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey voted unanimously to keep the benchmark lending rate at 0.1% and by 8-1 to maintain the pace of its bond purchases, targeting a cumulative 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) by the end of this year. Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who steps down from the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee this month, pressed for a reduction in the stimulus.

The rest of the panel said the economy still has plenty of slack built up during lockdowns that forced thousands of businesses to close during the pandemic. The bank reiterated that it does not intend to tighten policy until there’s clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period.

“Spare capacity in the economy was expected to be eliminated as activity picked up, and there was expected to be a temporary period of excess demand," the BOE said in a statement on Thursday. “As these transitory effects faded, conditioned on the market path for interest rates, inflation was expected to return to around 2% in the medium term."

The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds fell after the decision. Money-market bets on the BOE raising interest rates were also pushed by two months to August 2022.

The BOE’s new inflation outlook reflects heightened global anxiety about the prospect that consumer prices could spiral out of control. Last week, the Federal Reserve brought forward its expectations of rate increases, while central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic already started raising borrowing costs in recent days.

Inflation leaped above the bank’s 2% target unexpectedly for the first time in almost two years last month, fanning speculation about when policy makers will have to ease off on stimulus. A growing minority of economists is now anticipating an interest rate increase sometime next year.

For now, the policy makers both at the BOE and Treasury have been focused on supporting millions of workers either unemployed or on furlough after coronavirus restrictions forced thousands of businesses to close. The BOE expects unemployment touch 5.4% in the third quarter before falling back below the current level near 5% next year.

Policy makers are due to revise inflation forecasts in August. Their latest outlook published last month suggested a sharp recovery in the second half of the year, leading to inflation peaking around 2.5% at the end of this year. The latest reading for May was 2.1%, above the expectations of both the BOE and economists.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.