Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of Brexit endgame

The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.

