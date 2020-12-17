Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of Brexit endgame

Bank of England keeps stimulus on hold ahead of Brexit endgame1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds, having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds, having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month
The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.
The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.
The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.
The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.
The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.
London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.