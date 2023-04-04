Bank of England still needs to 'see the job through' on inflation: Pill

Bank of England still needs to 'see the job through' on inflation: Pill2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:58 PM IST
- Pill voted with the majority on the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee last month to raise the BoE's main interest rate to 4.25% from 4%, its 11th rate rise since starting to increase rates in December 2021.
Britain's central bank still cannot be sure that it has raised interest rates enough to tame inflation, although significant past tightening should soon bear down on the economy, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday.
