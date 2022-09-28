Bank of England to buy UK bonds to avert financial risk4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:47 PM IST
The Bank of England will launch a temporary government bond-buying program to avert financial risk to UK's economic stability
The Bank of England said Wednesday that it will launch a temporary government bond-buying program to stave off “material risk to U.K. financial stability" after unfunded government tax cuts spooked markets and sent the British pound tumbling.