Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Bank of England unveils banknotes featuring King Charles III. See pics here

Bank of England unveils banknotes featuring King Charles III. See pics here

1 min read . 09:23 AM ISTLivemint
British King Charles III (Image: AP)

  • Charles III, 74, became king after the death in September of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on 8 September.

Bank of England on 20 December unveiled the design of the King Charles III banknotes which are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024.

Bank of England on 20 December unveiled the design of the King Charles III banknotes which are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024.

As per the central bank, "The portrait of The King will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs."

As per the central bank, "The portrait of The King will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs."

The King's image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window.

The King's image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window.

Charles, 74, became king after the death in September of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on 8 September.

Charles, 74, became king after the death in September of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on 8 September.

In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change, the new bank notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes, the bank said.

In line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change, the new bank notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes, the bank said.

The first coins bearing his likeness entered circulation earlier this month, the Royal Mint has previously announced.

The first coins bearing his likeness entered circulation earlier this month, the Royal Mint has previously announced.

View Full Image
£50 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
£50 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge

The new banknotes feature an engraved portrait of Charles based on a photograph owned by the royal household and made available in 2013, the Bank of England told news agency AFP.

The new banknotes feature an engraved portrait of Charles based on a photograph owned by the royal household and made available in 2013, the Bank of England told news agency AFP.

The design was "finalised in the recent months" and approved by the king, it noted, with the notes to be mass produced from the first half of 2023.

The design was "finalised in the recent months" and approved by the king, it noted, with the notes to be mass produced from the first half of 2023.

View Full Image
£20 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
£20 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge

Current polymer banknotes -- which have been gradually replacing paper money in the UK since 2016 -- carrying the queen's portrait will remain legal tender which can continue to be used.

Current polymer banknotes -- which have been gradually replacing paper money in the UK since 2016 -- carrying the queen's portrait will remain legal tender which can continue to be used.

View Full Image
£10 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
£10 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge

The new notes will only be printed to replace worn predecessors and to meet any overall increase in demand, the central bank said, adding that would minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change.

The new notes will only be printed to replace worn predecessors and to meet any overall increase in demand, the central bank said, adding that would minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change.

View Full Image
£5 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
£5 note featuring King Charles III (Source: Bank of England)
Click on the image to enlarge

Speaking ahead of the release, Governor Andrew Bailey said: “I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III. This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024."

Speaking ahead of the release, Governor Andrew Bailey said: “I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III. This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024."

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP