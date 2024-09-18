Bank of Japan expected to stand pat; All eyes for clues on timing of next hike

—Ueda’s assessment of recent market movements will be closely watched because the bank has pledged not to raise rates when the markets are volatile. With the U.S. Federal Reserve embarking on an easing cycle while the BOJ tightens, speculation of a narrowing gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates has caused the yen to strengthen. That in turn raises concerns that exporters’ dollar-denominated earnings will fall when repatriated and pressures the Tokyo stock market lower.