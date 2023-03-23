Banks acoss country shoring up liquidity, says US Treasury Secretary2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Many mid-sized banks expressed ‘great concern’ to the Treasury about their uninsured deposits, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that banks across the America are worried about contagion and have been shoring up liquidity to protect themselves from runs after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
