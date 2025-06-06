Banned from celebrating Eid: ‘Muslims’ in Pakistan to be fined ₹1.5 lakh if they make animal sacrifice, offer namaz

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has asked the Punjab Police Chief to stop the Ahmadiyya community from performing Islamic rituals during Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid.

According to LHCBA’s letter, while Eid al-Adha is a sacred festival for Muslims, its rituals, like namaz (Islamic prayer) and animal sacrifice, are meant only for Muslims.

The letter also claims that Ahmadis are a non-Muslim group. They are not legally or religiously allowed to use Islamic symbols or practise Islamic customs, the letter claims.

Ahead of Eid al-Adha (June 6-10), Ahmadis faced growing threats, harassment and even deadly attacks. Since April, at least three Ahmadis have been killed, DAWN reported.

Authorities in many areas forced Ahmadis to sign legal papers promising not to offer Eid prayers or perform animal sacrifices.

If they break these terms, they could be fined up to 5 lakh Pakistani rupee ( ₹1.5 lakh) or face legal trouble.

According to LHCBA, the Ahmadiyya community is still presenting themselves as Muslims, which is illegal. The letter claims that Ahmadis are openly organising events for Eid that look similar to Islamic traditions.

The LHCBA calls it a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Penal Code and past Supreme Court rulings. It asked police to take legal action if any Ahmadi was found violating these laws during Eid.

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, Ahmadiyya community members have been asked to sign affidavits promising not to celebrate Bakrid or perform related rituals. This follows a 2023 order enforcing laws that ban Ahmadis from identifying as Muslims or practising Islamic traditions.

Human rights groups have criticised the move as unfair and against religious freedom.

Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to stop the unfair treatment of the Ahmadiyya community. It has directed them to protect Ahmadis' right to follow their religion freely.

Amnesty reviewed documents from five districts and found police orders in cities like Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi asking for action against Ahmadis. Even in Sialkot, authorities issued detention orders to stop them from celebrating Eid 2025.

Amnesty says this shows the government is not just failing to protect Ahmadis but is actively limiting their religious freedom.

Isabelle Lassee, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, raised concerns against the “violence and harassment targeted against Ahmadis” ahead of Eid 2025.

“Not only are local authorities and local enforcement agencies across Pakistan failing to protect Ahmadis, they are themselves actively restricting their rights to freedom of belief and religion,” DAWN quoted Lassee as saying.

Are Ahmadis Muslims? Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims and follow core Islamic beliefs like the Five Pillars and Six Articles of Faith. They believe Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was the promised Messiah and a prophet while still respecting Prophet Muhammad.