Anti-Indian slurs were scrawled on the walls of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto on September 13. The Indian High Commission denounced the act and brought it up with the Canadian authorities, pleading with them to act quickly to bring the offenders to justice.

“We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," the Indian High Commission in Canada tweeted.

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, also condemned the act and tweeted, “Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly."

Indian-born-Canadian Liberal MP Chandra Arya said, “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned."

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu tweeted, "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions."

Ruby Sahota, Canadian MP for Brampton North, said, “The vandalism that has taken place at the @BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Etobicoke is disgusting and disrespectful. All faiths have the right to practice in Canada without intimidation or fear. The criminals behind this act should be punished."

Social media users have been sharing a video of the defaced shrine where Khalistani sentiments can be seen written on the walls. The legitimacy of the video has not been confirmed by Livemint.

Unprovoked defacement of #HinduTemple in Canada. Can @PierrePoilievre assure his Conservatives wouldn’t indulge in identity-politics? Can his deputy @TimUppal condemn this act unequivocally & assure that he’d not overlook Khalistan extremism when in power?pic.twitter.com/g5lyOILl4Y — Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) September 14, 2022