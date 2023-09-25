The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is the largest Hindu temple in the US.

In Robbinsville, New Jersey, there stands, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, which holds the distinction of being the largest Hindu temple in the United States. Here are the top ten updates regarding the temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. As per a report by ANI, this magnificent Mahamandir, or grand temple, is dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, a revered Hindu spiritual leader from the 19th century. It was built on the inspiration of his 5th spiritual successor, the esteemed saint Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

2. Construction on this Mahamandir commenced in 2015, and its official inauguration is scheduled for October 8, 2023, with Mahant Swami Maharaj and esteemed dignitaries presiding over the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, spanning 185 acres, and expertise of more than 12,500 volunteers hailing from various parts of North America. Together, they have collectively created an unparalleled landmark designed to endure for well over a millennium, ANI reported.

4. Designed by a group of BAPS swamis and dedicated volunteers in India, this religious edifice underwent a meticulous construction process. Stone was sourced from various regions in Europe and transported to India, where it underwent intricate craftsmanship.

5. The stone pieces were shipped to the United States, where an assembly of diverse volunteers, under the guidance of volunteer artisans from India, came together to work on the temple.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

6. At the temple site in New Jersey, the finishing touches are being applied to the ground level and the primary mandir, and the construction work is progressing rapidly towards completion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. At the apex, the Mahashikhar is adorned with a golden pot, known as the Kalash, symbolizing a sense of wholeness and excellence. Above this, the flag or Dhaja soars high, symbolizing victory and the prevailing of good over evil.

8. Inside Akshardham, the intricate stone sculptures and figurines artistically portray the enduring heritage of Indian music, dance, and performing arts. Additionally, they serve as a homage to the esteemed sages, saints, and spiritual luminaries who have made significant contributions to India and Hinduism.

9. The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, India, currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest all-encompassing Hindu temple. It is situated within a vast 100-acre complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. The Akshardham temple in the United States is poised to surpass its own previous achievements. The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has constructed approximately 1,400 temples across various locations, including India, the UK, US, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, and Australia.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!