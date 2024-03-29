Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and big-name entertainers help Biden raise a record $25 million for his reelection
The mood at Radio City Music Hall was electric as Obama praised Biden's willingness to look for common ground and said, 'That's the kind of president I want.' Clinton said simply of the choices facing voters in 2024: ‘Stay with what works.’
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and some big names from the entertainment world teamed up Thursday night to deliver a rousing New York embrace of President Joe Biden that hauled in a record-setting $25 million for his reelection campaign.
