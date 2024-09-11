’Kamala will be president for all Americans’: Barack Obama, Joe Biden react to Harris vs Trump Presidential debate

  • Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 03:15 PM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participating in a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participating in a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.(AFP)

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday reacted to a Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump presidential debate hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, and said that Kamala Harris will be a president for all Americans.

“Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. Kamala Harris will be a president for all Americans. Let's get to work,” said Obama, sharing a donation link to support the Harris-Walz campaign on X.

President Joe Biden, who quit his re-election bid for the White House after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, which also raised concerns over his health, said that Vice President Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead the nation forward.

“America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back,” Biden said in a post on X.

The combative presidential debate in which Kamala Harris put Donald Trump on the defensive, offered a rare opportunity for both candidates to make their case on various topics just eight weeks before the elections.

Surprise handshake

Kamal Harris approached Trump at his lectern, introducing herself by name, in what was the first handshake at a presidential debate since 2016. Trump has spent weeks launching personal attacks on Harris.

War of words on economy

Kamala Harris attacked Trump's intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods — while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses.

Trump criticized Harris for the persistent inflation during the Biden administration's term, though he overstated the level of price increases. Inflation, he said, "has been a disaster for people, for the middle class, for every class."

 

Russia-Ukraine war

Both the candidates also exchanged barbs over the Israel-Gaza war and Ukraine-Russia war.

Harris accused Trump of being willing to abandon US support for Ukraine to curry favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump claimed Harris ‘hates’ Israel - an assertion she rejected.

Harris vs Trump on Abortion

Speaking on abortion limits, Harris spoke about women denied emergency care and and victims unable to terminate their pregnancies due to statewide bans that have proliferated since the US Supreme Court eliminated a nationwide right in 2022. She also claimed Trump would support a national ban. Trump called that assertion untrure.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News'Kamala will be president for all Americans': Barack Obama, Joe Biden react to Harris vs Trump Presidential debate

