Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday reacted to a Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump presidential debate hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia, and said that Kamala Harris will be a president for all Americans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. Kamala Harris will be a president for all Americans. Let's get to work," said Obama, sharing a donation link to support the Harris-Walz campaign on X.

President Joe Biden, who quit his re-election bid for the White House after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, which also raised concerns over his health, said that Vice President Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead the nation forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back," Biden said in a post on X.

The combative presidential debate in which Kamala Harris put Donald Trump on the defensive, offered a rare opportunity for both candidates to make their case on various topics just eight weeks before the elections.

Surprise handshake Kamal Harris approached Trump at his lectern, introducing herself by name, in what was the first handshake at a presidential debate since 2016. Trump has spent weeks launching personal attacks on Harris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

War of words on economy Kamala Harris attacked Trump's intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods — while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses.

Trump criticized Harris for the persistent inflation during the Biden administration's term, though he overstated the level of price increases. Inflation, he said, "has been a disaster for people, for the middle class, for every class."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia-Ukraine war Both the candidates also exchanged barbs over the Israel-Gaza war and Ukraine-Russia war.

Harris accused Trump of being willing to abandon US support for Ukraine to curry favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump claimed Harris ‘hates’ Israel - an assertion she rejected.