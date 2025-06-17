Barak Magen: What to know about Israel’s new ‘Lightning Shield’ against Iranian drones

In a significant milestone for Israeli naval defense, the Israeli Navy successfully intercepted eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on June 15 using the ‘Barak Magen’ aerial defense system—marking its first operational use in live combat.

First combat use of ‘Barak Magen’ The ‘Barak Magen’ interceptor, installed aboard the INS Sa’ar 6 missile ship, was deployed to neutralise aerial threats from Iran as part of Israel’s ongoing defensive operations amid escalating regional hostilities. The advanced system is designed to counter a broad spectrum of threats, including:

UAVs (drones)

Cruise missiles

High-trajectory projectiles

Shore-to-sea missiles

Growing threat and Naval response According to the Israeli military, the Navy’s missile ship flotilla—operating under Flotilla 3—intercepted a total of eight UAVs overnight, bringing the total number of drone threats neutralized by the Navy since the beginning of the current conflict to approximately 25.

These UAVs were assessed to be targeting civilian areas in Israel, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Iranian long-range drone operations.

The naval response was closely coordinated with the Israeli Air Force, allowing for efficient real-time threat tracking and layered interception.

Barak Magen integrates advanced radar with vertical missile launchers and multiple interceptor types: MRAD (short/medium range), LRAD (mid/long range), and ER (extended range).

Capabilities Range:

MRAD: ~35 km

LRAD: up to ~70 km

ER: potentially up to ~150 km

Threats addressed: IP-capable against UAVs, cruise missiles, shore‑to‑sea missiles, high-trajectory munitions, and ballistic projectiles.

Barak Magen complements Israel’s existing systems (Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow, plus future laser Iron Beam), adding a powerful naval tier to national defense.

Israel-Iran conflict escalates: Strikes hit Tehran, Tel Aviv; hundreds dead The Israel-Iran conflict sharply escalated on Monday as Israeli airstrikes rocked central Tehran, prompting mass evacuations and cutting off state TV broadcasts. Israel said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, claiming to have gained “full aerial superiority” over Tehran. Over 330,000 residents were told to evacuate; bombs hit Iran’s state-run TV station mid-broadcast, injuring staff.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said the campaign has set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by a very, very long time.” US President Donald Trump called for Tehran’s immediate evacuation, warning, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

In retaliation, Iran launched over 370 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing 24 people and injuring over 500 in Israel. Major cities like Tel Aviv and Haifa were hit.