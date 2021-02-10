Barbados, Dominica get Covishield, Jaishankar says consolidating Carib connect

As Caribbean countries Barbados and Dominica today received consignments of Made in India Covishield vaccine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar points it as 'Consolidating our Caribbean connect'.

Posting a picture consignment reaching Dominica, he took to Twitter to say: A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica.

A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/HeYYkjpDoR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 10, 2021

In another tweet, he writes Consolidating our Caribbean connect. He also posted a picture of Covishield reaching Barbados with the tweet.

Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/Fn0EZK1Zuv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 10, 2021

Last month, Mottley wrote to Prime Minister Modi, requesting for vaccines for the island nation. Following this, Barbados media reported that the country will be receiving 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India.

Mottley said that the country's health ministry has confirmed that the Covishield vaccine has been approved for use in Barbados and will be administered in accordance with the manufacturers' guidelines.

Later Motley has expressed her gratitude to the Indian government and the people for "most generous" donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Mottley said: "I trust that you are well and safe. On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines (under the auspices of Oxford Astrazeneca)."

The first supply of 50,000 vaccines, comprising 100,000 doses, from India will be targeted towards frontline workers, police and security forces, essential services, hotel workers, supermarket employees as well as the elderly.





