Barbara Taylor Bradford, author of ’Woman of Substance’ dies aged 91

Bestselling British-American author Barbara Taylor Bradford, best known for her debut novel A Woman of Substance, which sold over 30 million copies and made her an overnight sensation, has passed away at the age of 91, AFP reported citing her spokeswoman on Monday.

Throughout her career, Taylor Bradford wrote 40 novels, selling a total of 91 million books worldwide. She died peacefully at her home on Sunday after a brief illness.

She "was surrounded by loved ones to the very end", the spokeswoman said, adding that a private funeral would be held in New York, AFP reported.

A Woman of Substance tells the inspiring tale of Emma Harte, a servant who rises from humble beginnings in Yorkshire, England, to build a vast business empire, enduring various personal tragedies along the way.

Many of Barbara Taylor Bradford's later novels also take place in Yorkshire and feature a similar rags-to-riches theme, reflecting her own journey of overcoming obstacles and achieving success through determination and hard work.

"What I really wanted to do was to write about a very strong woman, because I'm strong," she told an interviewer in 1983.

"That doesn't mean I'm tough or hard but I have the strength to meet adversity, not to give in," she said, adding that she wrote 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Her most recent novel "The Wonder of it All" was published last year.

Born in Leeds in northern England in May 1933, Taylor Bradford began her working life aged 15 as a typist for her local newspaper The Yorkshire Evening Post before becoming a reporter.

She moved to London aged 20 where she continued working as a journalist while dipping her toe into the world of fiction.

She started and abandoned several novels before striking gold with "A Woman of Substance", which was an instant success when it was published in 1979.

‘Powerhouse’ The novel spent 45 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

It was turned into a double Emmy-nominated miniseries in 1985 and starred Liam Neeson with British actor Jenny Seagrove in the role of Emma Harte.

Seagrove paid tribute to a "dear friend" and “powerhouse of glamour and warmth”.

"Success never diluted her warmth and humour or her ability to relate to everyone she met, whether a cleaner or a princess. She never, ever forgot that she was just a girl from Yorkshire that worked hard and made good," she said.

Charlie Redmayne, chief executive of publisher HarperCollins, described Taylor Bradford as a "truly exceptional writer".

"'A Woman Of Substance' changed the lives of so many who read it -- and still does to this day," he said.

"She was a natural storyteller, deeply proud of her Yorkshire roots. For 45 years, she was a huge part of our company and a great, great friend -- we will miss her so much," he added.

In 2007, Taylor Bradford was recognized by the late Queen Elizabeth II with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for her contributions to literature.

She had been residing in the United States since 1964, following her marriage to American film producer Robert Bradford the year before.

The couple were together for 55 years until Robert's passing in 2019.

According to her spokeswoman, Taylor Bradford will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Westchester Hills Cemetery, located north of New York City.