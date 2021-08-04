Barbie creates doll in honour of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine designer

Premium Britain's Professor Sarah Gilbert holds a Barbie doll made in her image, in honour of the Oxford vaccine co-creator.

1 min read . 06:00 AM IST

Reuters

Sarah Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in the Covid-19 fight who have new Barbies modeled after them