All the move-stars flaunted their Barbie-inspired outfits on the movie premiere of this year's most anticipated movies, on Sunday. From Greta Gerwig to Ryan Gosling, all the Barbie-movie star cast emanated their Barbie-vibe at the function.

The movie is set to hit on movie screens on July 21. The lead cast of the movie is on her nationwide campaign for the past few months. The premiere show was successful in creating the buzz around the movie ahead of its release.

Each of the Barbies were dressed in beautiful attires at the event. They got tough competition from the Kens who caught audience attention with his unique look.

Behind the catchy dresses of the film-stars was the creativity of some of the most talented designers of the world. Matching the core theme of the movie and the function, Greta Gerwig and Issa Rae resorted to pink colour for their dresses. On the other hand, actors Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa chose shimmer in black and white.

The Kens, Ryan Gosling and Michael Cera also chose to add the theme colour in their attire, whereas Simu Liu opted for a baby blue suit.

‘I am shocked, very shocked,’ Barbie actress Margot Robbie on positive movie response

Sharing her happiness towards the overwhelming response to the movie, Barbie actress Margot Robbiee said that she was shocked by the love fans are showing for the movie before its release.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Robbie told Reuters at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The lead star along with producer have been promoting the hotly-anticipated movie throughout the world dressed in outfits that pay homage to Barbie's closet.

The movie revolves around Barbie, who is living her idyllic life in Barbie World alongside her beau Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. One day she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.

She found that whoever is playing with the doll in the real world was causing changes in the Barbie world. Due to this, Barbie and Ken decide to enter realty to fix the situation.

"Over the decades, Barbie's been ahead of her time but she's also been behind the times and she's been seen as ditsy, she's been seen as a tool to regress feminism," actress Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, said.

"There's so many things that have been placed upon Barbie and I hope after this, people use Barbie to examine themselves and their place in the world."

The film's trailer says that the movie is for those who love her and also for those who hate her.