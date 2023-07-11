Barbie Premiere: Actors dazzle in Barbie-inspired outfits on the pink carpet2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST
From Ryan Gosling to Greta Gerwig, Barbie-movie celebs were all dressed in pink and the movie-inspired outfits at the premiere on Sunday. The event generated buzz for the film's release on July 21
All the move-stars flaunted their Barbie-inspired outfits on the movie premiere of this year's most anticipated movies, on Sunday. From Greta Gerwig to Ryan Gosling, all the Barbie-movie star cast emanated their Barbie-vibe at the function.
