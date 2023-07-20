Barbie and Oppenheimer are potentially the most eagerly-awaited films of the year. Interestingly, both movies are scheduled to release on the same day, July 21, adding to the excitement surrounding their release.

Renowned writer-director Paul Schrader expressed his fervent praise for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Comparing it to his own iconic works like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ, Schrader described Oppenheimer as the “most important film of this century". He enthusiastically encouraged audiences to make it a priority to watch Oppenheimer in theatres.

“If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's Barbie is expected to outshine Christopher Nolan's atomic-bomb drama in the box office race, providing a substantial boost to ticket sales.

Barbie features A-list actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is set to make an impressive $110-million debut at the US box office. While Warner Bros, the distributor of Barbie, is being more cautious with their estimates, eyeing a $75-million start in the US, industry analysts are optimistic, with some predicting it could even reach as high as $140 million.

The film is poised to break the current record for the highest-opening film in the US made by a female director, which is currently held by Wonder Woman with a $103-million debut.

Oppenheimer’s disadvantage

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, starring Cillian Murphy as the renowned scientist, is projected to open to $50 million in the US, with a worldwide figure of at least $100 million.

However, the film's release is facing stiff competition from Barbie, as it will be shown in 600 fewer cinemas than its toy-themed rival and has a longer runtime, allowing for fewer showings. Barbie will grace 4,200 cinemas in the US.