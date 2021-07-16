Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Barcelona, other Spanish cities to impose night curfew to curb Covid surge

Barcelona, other Spanish cities to impose night curfew to curb Covid surge

Premium
People walk at a pedestrian area in Sitges town, south of Barcelona, Spain, (File photo)
1 min read . 07:22 PM IST AFP

Catalonia's top court approved a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in areas where infection rates surpass 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a fortnight

Barcelona and other cities in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region will impose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval on Friday.

Barcelona and other cities in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region will impose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval on Friday.

Catalonia's top court gave the green light to restore a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in areas where infection rates surpass 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Catalonia's top court gave the green light to restore a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in areas where infection rates surpass 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!