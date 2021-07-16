Barcelona, other Spanish cities to impose night curfew to curb Covid surge

Catalonia's top court approved a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in areas where infection rates surpass 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a fortnight

Barcelona and other cities in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region will impose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval on Friday.

