Barclays Earnings Miss as Legal Costs Overshadow Trading Jump

The bank said on Thursday it had taken £984 million in charges to reflect “significant market moves" in the three months through June, when the S&P 500 index fell almost 16%. Thanks to hedging arrangements, Barclays said it’s managed to offset £758 million of this. Barclays also took a provision of £165 million to cover a potential fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is in “advanced talks" with the bank to settle the matter, Finance Director Anna Cross told journalists.