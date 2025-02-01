As Barclays continues to deal with an extended IT outage, many customers have taken to social media to express their frustrations. The disruption has led to widespread complaints about missing payments, inaccessible accounts, and delayed transactions. With the issue persisting for almost 24 hours, these memes offer a humorous yet powerful commentary on the anger and disbelief felt by those affected.

One user voiced their shock and disappointment over the ongoing Barclays outage, writing, “Still cannot believe Barclays @BarclaysUKHelp is still down and has been the WHOLE entire day. Surely we need and must get compensated on this. Totally unacceptable. I will be closing my bank with them after this shitshow. ON A FRIDAY?! END OF THE MONTH??” This meme highlights the frustration of customers who are inconvenienced at a critical time—payday—and suggests that compensation should be expected for the significant disruption.

Another user used the outage to comment on the risks of relying solely on digital payments, tweeting, “Say NO to a cashless society @BarclaysUK @Barclays.” The meme humorously underscores the vulnerabilities of digital-only banking systems, especially when faced with unexpected technical failures that leave customers unable to access their funds.

In a simple but impactful statement, one user questioned the status of their money during the outage, saying, “Where is my money?” The meme captures the sense of helplessness many customers are feeling as they are unable to access or view their accounts, with the phrase "Where is my money?" acting as a direct demand for answers.

A user humorously illustrated their frustration with Barclays’ technical shortcomings, stating, “Anyone else still not been paid because @Barclays can’t maintain their IT system?” The meme, showing a western toilet with Barclays sinking into it, amplifies the visual metaphor of the bank’s system failure, further emphasizing how the IT glitch is causing financial chaos for customers.

Another customer shared their frustration about the timing of the outage after a long wait for payment, saying: “After waiting 500 days between December payday and January payday @BarclaysUK goes down. I AM NOT OK BARCLAYS.” The meme, showing a child shouting violently, exaggerates the emotional distress of customers who had been waiting for an extended period to receive their pay and now find themselves locked out of their accounts during an already stressful time.

A more extreme and threatening meme appeared, with one user warning Barclays: “Barclays if the app and website doesn’t work by 7am tomorrow, you will be dealt with.” The accompanying image shows a man shooting someone in the head, dramatically emphasizing the sense of urgency and the growing impatience among customers who are fed up with the continuous outages.

A sarcastic meme congratulated Barclays for its failure, writing: “Well done #barclays we’re really proud of you. People probably sat in the dark, cold and hungry. Not only can’t we pay bills and or transfer money but can’t even withdraw from a cash machine. Hope you compensate people as if bills aren’t paid on time we get charges.” The meme shows a man clapping his hands, mockingly applauding the bank’s inability to provide even the most basic banking services and demanding compensation for those facing late fees due to missed payments.

A user expressed their frustration over the ongoing outage with a simple but direct statement: “And still my account isn’t working @Barclays.” The meme featuring a very old man (aged 84) humorously reflects the impatience felt by many, especially as the outage continues to affect accounts and prevent basic access to financial services.

One user captured the annoyance of having to wait six weeks for payment, only to have the bank fail them once again: “People waited 6 weeks to get paid and Barclays said….” The meme, featuring a watch, further underlines the irony and frustration of long wait times compounded by technical failures, making it feel like an even more significant inconvenience.

Also, a user pointed out the timing of Barclays' system failure, saying: “Looks like Barclays picked the best time for their systems to crash, right when I’m trying to make all of the payments..” The meme features a man scratching his forehead in confusion, symbolising the disbelief and frustration of customers who are unable to make important payments due to the outage.

Barclays faces major IT glitch, customers locked out for nearly 24 hours Barclays customers are still grappling with significant technical difficulties, with many locked out of their accounts for nearly 24 hours due to a major IT glitch. The bank confirmed that it is experiencing "ongoing technical issues" that are affecting its customers' accounts, causing disruptions in online and mobile banking services.

Disruptions and missing funds The outage has left hundreds of customers frustrated, particularly as they are reporting missing funds and outdated balance information. Payments made or received may not appear in account statements, and some customers are struggling to access their money. The bank has warned that this issue could persist, with some users still unable to see up-to-date account information.

January payday compounds frustration The outage occurred on the same day as many British workers received their January paychecks, adding to the frustration of those affected. Customers have taken to social media, expressing their dissatisfaction and sharing their experiences of being locked out of their accounts, with some alleging they have had no access to their funds for nearly a day.

Bank's response and apology Barclays has issued multiple apologies via social media, assuring customers that the bank is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In a statement released on Saturday, Barclays emphasized that no customer would be "left out of pocket" due to the technical failure. They urged customers to be patient as they continue to work on restoring full service.

Customer support struggles In the wake of the outage, many customers are reaching out to Barclays’ support team on social media for assistance. The bank's customer service channels are being flooded with inquiries as people seek answers and resolutions for the disruption.

