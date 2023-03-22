Barclays, JPMorgan pull deals as angst freezes junk-debt market

Barclays, JPMorgan pull deals as angst freezes junk-debt market3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:58 AM IST
As the ongoing turmoil grips the banking sector, global banks are pulling out of deals and pausing future ones amid tepid demands. Recently, JPMorgan Chase yanked a deal for Agiliti Health. Whereas, Barclays Plc recently shelved a pair of loans for Ineos Enterprises and Russell Investments
Global banks are growing wary of risky credits as turmoil envelops the industry, crushing the market for new leveraged finance deals just as it was beginning to regain its footing.
