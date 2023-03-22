Barclays, JPMorgan pull deals as angst freezes junk-debt market

European leveraged loans weakened after investors got spooked about possible contagion risks from the quick marriage of UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse brokered by the Swiss government. That contributed to Barclays withdrawing a €820 million ($883 million) loan for Ineos Enterprises that arranger banks had been shopping to investors. The loan, which was intended to be denominated in both dollars and euros, was one of the rare deals that was to fund an acquisition rather than a refinancing this year. And there’s uncertainty about upcoming deals.