Bariatric surgery results in more weight loss compared to GLP-1s, says new study after Carnie Wilson's ‘scary’ ordeal

Carnie Wilson, 57, from the band Wilson Phillips, opened up on social media about her "very scary" ordeal after having her laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (lap band) taken out. The singer had undergone gastric bypass surgery earlier and then had a lap band inserted in 2012. This comes at a time when The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) recently published research showing that bariatric surgery results in more significant weight loss and lower long-term costs compared to GLP-1 medications.

"It was intense. They found an ulcer in there. It doesn't surprise me with all the stress I've had this year. They actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band … That makes me want to barf,” Wilson stated.

Weight-loss surgery helps patients by reducing the size of the stomach and adjusting hunger-related hormones and metabolism, explained Dr. Hector Perez, MD, lead bariatric surgeon at Renew Bariatrics’ Mexico headquarters. He noted that gastric bypass is most suitable for treating diabetes and acid reflux, whereas sleeve gastrectomy is “simpler and highly effective”, though it may lead to worsened acid reflux, as he mentioned in an interview with Fox News Digital.

According to Perez, individuals who undergo gastric sleeve or bypass procedures typically shed between 25% and 35% of their total body weight and “keep most of it off for years”.

He stated, “I’ve had patients come off insulin within 48 hours of surgery before they’ve even lost much weight — because, simply put, the gut and pancreas start communicating differently, adding, “GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are fantastic tools and typically lead to 15% to 22% weight loss, but they only work while you stay on them, whereas surgery can deliver lasting change without lifelong injections.”

Possible complications Perez pointed out that lap bands are “notorious for causing long-term irritation”.

“The lap band is, frankly, outdated. “I spend more time removing them than placing them … I’ve pulled out bands years later that literally eroded into the stomach wall like a zipper that slowly chewed through fabric,” he informed Fox News Digital.

Kurian recognised that "things can happen" in any surgical procedure, pointing out that Wilson’s complications arose during the removal of a lap-band after 13 years of having the implant. She noted, "Most of our patients do extremely well. The instance of complications with each of these procedures is fairly low long-term."

A Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, Dr. Brett Osborn noted that bariatric surgery could have "significant risk," and that it does not remove the requirement for changes in in behaviour.

“Surgery doesn’t teach discipline. It doesn't rewire your brain. It just shrinks your stomach and hopes you comply with a post-op diet that most people don’t have the willpower to follow. That’s why the recidivism rate (weight regain) is high,” he said, according to the report.

"They decrease hunger, increase satiety and ultimately change behavior from the inside out," he said. “They don’t just change your body — they change your biology,” he said.